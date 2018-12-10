WATCH: Leonard Fournette Tells Fan ‘I’ll Whup Your Ass’

It’s been a challenging year for Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. He’s battled injuries, a quarterback change, and his team is terrible.

However, perhaps no other area of struggle has brought the second year runner more public attention than his extremely strained relationship with the fans.

Just after Thanksgiving, a fan hit Fournette in the head with a beer while he was trying to make his way into the tunnel after a fight:

How did #BillsMafia say goodbye to Fournette? A beer can to the helmet. pic.twitter.com/br8Zh2U4Jg — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) November 27, 2018

Now, TMZ has released new video showing Fournette getting into it with fans near the tunnel again. This time, the LSU product tells a fan that he would “whup your ass:’

“Fournette had come over by the fans and threatened a fight earlier in the game before being pulled away by two team staffers,” Bleacher Report wrote.

Fournette would likely prevail in any fight with a spectator. Coincidentally, a fight with a fans might be the only time the Jags will be favored for the rest of the year.

