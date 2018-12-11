An Australian gamer live streamed video and audio on Sunday, of the moment he allegedly attacked his pregnant girlfriend for interrupting him while playing Fortnite.

Luke Munday, 26, was playing the popular video game with his camera broadcasting live when his girlfriend began asking him to get off the computer. The video shows Munday telling his girlfriend that he will be quitting the game soon, but the two continue their verbal sparring and it appears that the woman throws some things at him as he sat in front of the computer, according to the Daily Mail.

Eventually, Munday jumps up from his chair and leaves the camera’s line of sight. However, in the background, microphones caught the moment he allegedly began hitting his 21-year-old girlfriend. She can be heard screaming and crying during the purported attack.

The pregnant woman is also heard yelling toward the camera, “Do they know you touched me and I’m pregnant?”

“I hope all of you people know that I’m pregnant and he just bashed me,” she added.

Video: (NSFW)

Police in Narellan, Australia, were alerted to the inciden, and when they arrived at the man’s apartment, they discovered that his two young children, aged three and one, were present during the video broadcast.

Munday was charged with assault and was afforded conditional bail. He will appear in Camden Local Court on Thursday. Police also issued an apprehended violence order for his girlfriend who was not seriously injured during the incident.

Tech giant Cisco released a statement saying that Munday’s employment at Telstra had been suspended while an investigation is launched into the incident.

In a public statement, Telstra General Media Manager Steve Carey condemned Munday’s actions, saying: “This behavior goes against what we stand for as an organization and the work we have done to assist women impacted by domestic violence.

“We have suspended Luke’s employment pending a full investigation and will co-operate with any police investigation,” Carey added.

“Domestic violence has no place in our community. It is totally unacceptable and needs to be eradicated,” the company spokesman concluded.

