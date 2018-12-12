Goal Disallowed After Puck Bounces Off Ref’s Groin

Screenshot (6)
Screenshot

The St. Louis Blues had a goal taken away on Tuesday, after the puck entered the Florida Panthers net in an odd, and rather painful way.

Only minutes into the game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo slapped a shot down the ice that found a target no one was expecting, when it careened into NHL referee Tim Peel’s crotch. The puck rebounded from hitting Peel and slid right into the Panther’s net, the Comeback reported.

The shot to the… goal… would have tied the game but refs disallowed the point because, according to NHL rules, goals from pucks deflected off an official are invalid.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski quickly tweeted the pertinent rule:

Despite losing the goal, the Blues eventually won the game in a 4-3 final.

The play gave new meaning to the term penalty shot.

