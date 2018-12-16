Weak 15: Empty Seats Abound, As the NFL Season Winds Down

There are only two more weekends of regular season NFL play after this weekend. However, for many teams Week 15 has become Weak 15, as many fans have once again decided to stay home.

If the reaction of the fans is any indication, the most ridiculed team of the league for attendance this weekend is the Cincinnati Bengals. Many fans took to Twitter to comment on the sparse attendance at Cincy’s Paul Brown Stadium, when Oakland Raiders came to town:

For those who wanted a crowd shot… pic.twitter.com/kX5XygsI7G — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 16, 2018

I think with all these empty seats I can move up a bit? pic.twitter.com/7Sg4ZCPSaC — Justme ‍♀️ (@bengalbaebabeck) December 16, 2018

Press row in Cincy #OAKvsCIN MT @pauldehnerjr: Crowd shots 15 minutes after kickoff at PBS. @ Paul Brown Stadium pic.twitter.com/rxYQljc4z2 — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 16, 2018

According to Kat Taylor, “Announced (aka paid) attendance is 44,568,” but she added that real attendance is maybe 30,000.

Announced (aka paid) attendance is 44,568. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 16, 2018

Paul Brown Stadium has 65,535 total capacity seating. So, it appears that the stadium was only about half filled on Sunday.

But the Bengals were not alone. Fans of several other teams were also wondering what fans were doing instead of attending their local games.

At Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons may have skunked that Arizona Cardinals in a lopsided 40-14 final, but many fans were elsewhere, apparently:

Falcons Fans Came Dressed Up As Empty Seats At Mercedes-Benz Stadium (PICS) https://t.co/73zwVvjxRt — Jack R. O'Loughlin (@JackO116) December 16, 2018

#emptyseats #shame on season ticket holders. If you’re not gonna show up then donate your tickets to inner city kids!!! Be #loyal to your team whether winning or losing #smh pic.twitter.com/l8LbBuRma9 — Chelle Harrison (@mrsharrison113) December 16, 2018

#AZvsATL (3/X) RT @Tonyb2000: @[me]⁩ the first pick of the draft on the line at Falcons cardinals pic.twitter.com/YulkP8XmPo — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 16, 2018

I understand why there are empty seats at the #mercedesbenzstadium for the #falcons game With them being 4-9. #Shame on those season ticket holders. You could have donated those tickets to inner city schools kids that would have enjoyed the game and been true falcons fans! #smh — Chelle Harrison (@mrsharrison113) December 16, 2018

Other fans thought M&T Bank Stadium seemed pretty empty as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Baltimore Ravens at home:

Giants fans were unhappy with the rain at MetLife Stadium. Maybe that is why fewer fans turned out? Or maybe it was that the Giants couldn’t manage a single point against the Tennessee Titans?

Don’t all these empty seats realize the Giants are making the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/05AIjLxIJt — Jeff Jacobs (@jeffjacobs123) December 16, 2018

Several other teams had fans curious, too. MetLife Stadium didn’t look any more full when the Jets fell short against the Houston Texans:

At least one Jacksonville Jaguars fan wondered where everyone was at EverBank Field when the Washington Redskins stopped by:

Nothing but empty seats at jag game, owner not very smart or doesnt care about city,

Be a real owner with balls and fire the coach and spend$ on qb or sell the team — Richie M (@jagfannca) December 16, 2018

Finally, a San Francisco 49ers fan thought Levi’s Stadium looked empty when the Seattle Seahawks came to town:

Not raining yet for 49ers-Seahawks at Levi's, but gray, bleak and very windy. Dozens of empty seats — Art Spander (@artspander) December 16, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.