Weak 15: Empty Seats Abound, As the NFL Season Winds Down

Empty Seats
AP Photo/Dave Einsel

There are only two more weekends of regular season NFL play after this weekend. However, for many teams Week 15 has become Weak 15, as many fans have once again decided to stay home.

If the reaction of the fans is any indication, the most ridiculed team of the league for attendance this weekend is the Cincinnati Bengals. Many fans took to Twitter to comment on the sparse attendance at Cincy’s Paul Brown Stadium, when Oakland Raiders came to town:

According to Kat Taylor, “Announced (aka paid) attendance is 44,568,” but she added that real attendance is maybe 30,000.

Paul Brown Stadium has 65,535 total capacity seating. So, it appears that the stadium was only about half filled on Sunday.

But the Bengals were not alone. Fans of several other teams were also wondering what fans were doing instead of attending their local games.

At Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons may have skunked that Arizona Cardinals in a lopsided 40-14 final, but many fans were elsewhere, apparently:

Other fans thought M&T Bank Stadium seemed pretty empty as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Baltimore Ravens at home:

Giants fans were unhappy with the rain at MetLife Stadium. Maybe that is why fewer fans turned out? Or maybe it was that the Giants couldn’t manage a single point against the Tennessee Titans?

Several other teams had fans curious, too. MetLife Stadium didn’t look any more full when the Jets fell short against the Houston Texans:

At least one Jacksonville Jaguars fan wondered where everyone was at EverBank Field when the Washington Redskins stopped by:

Finally, a San Francisco 49ers fan thought Levi’s Stadium looked empty when the Seattle Seahawks came to town:

