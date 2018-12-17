‘NYT’s’ to Trump: ‘Put Down the Golf Clubs, Visit the Troops’

The New York Times is on the attack against President Trump over his frequent golf outings, urging him instead to put down the golf clubs, and visit the troops.”

In a Sunday attack, the Times scolded Trump for golfing too much — something they rarely, if ever attacked Barack Obama for — and for not spending that time visiting with the troops.

“What Mr. Trump’s excuses all reveal, however, is a basic misunderstanding. Visiting soldiers and sailors and Marines in the field isn’t about the president. It is about the troops,” the Times scolded.

Trump has already announced that he plans to visit troops overseas in the near future, but no timeline has been revealed by the White House. He also just visited troops last weekend during an unannounced visit to Arlington Cemetery.

Still, Trump has not visited troops overseas, and he has taken some criticism for that fact.

The president recently explained his lack of a visit being due to an “unbelievable busy” schedule.

“I’ve had an unbelievable busy schedule, and I will be doing it. On top of which you have these phony witch hunts. On top of which — I mean, we’ve just been very busy. But I will be doing that,” Trump told Fox News host Chris Wallace in November.

The Times, though, was not satisfied with the lack of attention and scoffed that the climate was probably nicer in Florida where Trump golfs, than on the front lines where our troops serve.

“This holiday, it would be heartening to see the president himself deliver the same sentiment to America’s troops on the front lines, in his own words,” the editorial board said sharply.

