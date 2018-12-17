President Trump Called UFC Chief Dana White to Rave About Ortega vs. Holloway

According to reports, President Donald Trump gave UFC President Dana White a call to rave about the fight between Brian Ortega and Max Holloway.

White reports that he found a voice mail message on his phone saying, “Hi, Mr. White … the President was hoping to reach you by phone when you’re available,” TMZ Sports reported.

“He calls me on Tuesday,” White told the hosts of Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. “For 15 minutes he couldn’t stop talking about the fight.”

The president reportedly praised both fighters for their toughness and proclaimed the December 8 fight “The greatest fight I’ve ever seen.”

Holloway won the UFC 231 fight with a fourth-round knockout.

White and Trump have been friends for many years. Indeed, in August White insisted that he will never “say anything bad about Donald Trump— ever. Ever, ever, ever. That guy gave us our start when nobody would talk to us.”

On the podcast, the UFC chief even joked that he would love to become Trump’s chief of staff.

