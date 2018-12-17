Struggling Steelers Kicker Deletes Twitter Account After Fans Post His Old Homophobic Tweets

It’s no secret that fans will resort to almost anything to help their team win. However, some fans may have just taken things to an entirely new level.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has struggled mightily this year. After signing a 5-year deal worth almost $20 million, Boswell has missed seven field goals. Including a 32-yard chip shot against the Patriots on Sunday, in a game with huge playoff implications for the Steelers.

However, despite the fact that the Steelers won the game, and despite Boswell hitting on a 48-yard try to extend Pittsburgh’s lead late in the contest. Steelers fans took to Twitter and unearthed several old tweets from Boswell.

Several of which contained homophobic slurs.

Why did Chris Boswell delete his Twitter? Life is much bigger than football. You’re not a Steelers fan, let alone a good person. Say what you want about his kicking… but this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/EVDOoeNZ4Y — Itz Yinzburgh (@ItzYinzburgh) December 17, 2018

The intent in releasing the tweets can only be public shaming at best, and an attempt to get Boswell kicked off the team at worst.

“In addition to the deleted Twitter account, Boswell also deleted and disabled all comments on posts from his Instagram page,” KDKA reported.

Last week, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had homophobic tweets from when he was 15-years-old, dug-up by USA Today. Boswell’s experience, however, seems to be unique in that it appears his tweets were uncovered by fans, not the media.

