WATCH: Rams CB Marcus Peters Angrily Confronts Trash Talking Fan

Antagonizing Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is not exactly a hard thing to do. The NFC defender is known for having a quick temper and not backing down from confrontation.

Therefore, it should come as a surprise to no one that Peters would find himself in confrontation with exuberant fans. Just such a confrontation occurred on Sunday night as Peters and the Rams were losing to the Eagles.

After receiving several taunts from a fan in the stands, Peters left the bench and then confronted the fan while using several slurs and insults.

Watch (NSFW):

He just wanted to know where the guy was from is all ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3bmnYXB1UY — Bate (@NoPlanB_) December 17, 2018

It’s probably not the best idea to have an unguarded staircase where players and fans can easily walk through the bench area and confront each other. The Rams might want to think about addressing that when they open their new stadium in 2020.

Thankfully, no punches were thrown.

