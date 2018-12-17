WATCH: Seahawks K Sebastian Janikowski Shows Horrible Effort on Tackle Attempt

Dec. 17 (UPI) — Veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski displayed horrible effort on a tackle attempt during the Seattle Seahawks‘ loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The un-athletic display came in the first quarter of the Seahawks’ 26-23 loss on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Seattle began the game with a nine-play, 59-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a Doug Baldwin touchdown. Janikowski missed the extra point, giving the Seahawks a 6-0 lead.

He launched the ensuing kickoff into the arms of returner Richie James. The 49ers wide receiver caught the ball at the 3-yard-line. He ripped up the right flank, running out of several tackles before finding the open field.

James crossed the 50-yard-line before seeing he only had Janikowski in his way. The kicker ran toward his left, appearing to be going toward the returner, but he overran a tackle instead. The lackluster effort allowed James to cut inside and score a 97-yard touchdown.

Janikowski hit a 48-yard field goal attempt and was 2-for-3 on extra points in the loss. James was a seventh round pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. Sunday’s score was the first touchdown of his career.

