Trump Foundation to Sell Tim Tebow-Autographed Broncos Helmet

The Donald Trump Foundation will be required to sell a Denver Broncos helmet autographed by quarterback Tim Tebow as part of its order to dissolve, a report says.

This week, it was reported that President Donald Trump’s foundation reached a deal with New York’s attorney general to dissolve, a deal that includes the distribution of the charitable foundation’s financial assets.

Those assets, totaling around $1.8 million according to 2017 tax filings, also includes the Tebow helmet, according to USA Today.

Trump obtained the helmet at a charity auction in 2012, paying $12,000 for the item.

According to a Washington Post article from 2016, Trump used funds from his foundation to pay for the auction bid.

Trump also reportedly bought two large portraits of himself for the foundation with the charity’s money. The total bill for the portraits and the helmet rang it at $42,000. But now the IRS has valued the items at a mere $975.

Tebow, who left the Broncos in 2012 to join the New York Jets, has let football behind and launched a bid for a professional baseball career. He has spent two seasons in the minor leagues and will begin the 2019 season with the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs.

This month, New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said that the Heisman Trophy winner is only “one step away” from being called up to the majors.

