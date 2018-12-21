Former NFL Player Arrested with Pound of Marijuana

Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, was arrested in Springfield, Missouri, Wednesday night with a pound of marijuana in his backpack.

According to USA Today:

Springfield police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said the department’s Special Response Team served a warrant Wednesday night at a home in the 600 block of East Grand Street.

Bailey said Green-Beckham was in the home but fled when officers arrived, diving through a glass window.

Officers eventually caught up to Green-Beckham and found about a pound of marijuana in his backpack, according to Bailey.

Officers then searched the home and found an additional 7 pounds of marijuana, Bailey said.

Bailey said Green-Beckham does not live at the home on Grand Street and was not the target of the search warrant. Police say another man was also arrested as part of the raid.

It does not appear formal charges have been filed.