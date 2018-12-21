Former NFL Player Arrested with Pound of Marijuana

This is the time of year when people are known to carry items in bags, hoping to distribute them and bring joy to the masses. However, a former NFL player has put his own spin on the Christmas spirit and its landed him in extremely hot water.
Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, was arrested in Springfield, Missouri, Wednesday night with a pound of marijuana in his backpack.
According to USA Today:
Springfield police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said the department’s Special Response Team served a warrant Wednesday night at a home in the 600 block of East Grand Street.
Bailey said Green-Beckham was in the home but fled when officers arrived, diving through a glass window.
Officers eventually caught up to Green-Beckham and found about a pound of marijuana in his backpack, according to Bailey.
Officers then searched the home and found an additional 7 pounds of marijuana, Bailey said.
Bailey said Green-Beckham does not live at the home on Grand Street and was not the target of the search warrant. Police say another man was also arrested as part of the raid.
It does not appear formal charges have been filed.
Green-Beckham was a standout receiver and top high-school recruit in 2012. He played his college ball at Mizzou, but was booted off the squad two years later after repeated disciplinary issues.
Nonetheless, Green-Bechham was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee His stay in Tennessee, however, was short-lived. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and eventually cut from Philly’s roster prior to the start of the 2017 season.
“He pleaded guilty earlier this year to driving while intoxicated for a December 2017 incident where he was driving drunk while trying to pick up a friend in Springfield.
“Green-Beckham was on probation in the DWI case at the time of Wednesday’s arrest,” USA Today reports.
