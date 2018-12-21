Ref with Alleged Racist Past Orders Wrestler to Cut Dreadlocks or Forfeit Match

The wrestler, Andrew Johnson, chose to cut his hair rather than be forced to forfeit the match.

Watch:

A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI

According to NJ.com:

The referee, who is clearly visible in the video, has been identified in various social media posts and by NJ Advance Media staff writers as Alan Maloney, who used a racial slur at a social gathering of officials in March 2016.

Maloney, who is white, used the slur in an argument over homemade wine in a Jersey Shore condo after many of the officials gathered following a youth tournament in Wildwood. Another official, Preston Hamilton, who is black, then slammed Maloney to the ground over the remark.

Video of Thursday’s incident, posted to Twitter by Mike Frankel of SNJ Today News, sparked outrage on social media and calls for Maloney to be punished. Many critics wondered why Johnson was told he had to cut his hair, rather than compete with a wrap over his head, like many other wrestlers with long hair.

Phone messages left Friday for Buena athletic director David Albertson and Buena wrestling coach George Maxwell were not immediately returned. Bill Bruno, the assistant director from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association who oversees wrestling, also did not immediately return a phone message Friday.