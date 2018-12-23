Al Sharpton Rips Rapper Travis Scott for Accepting Super Bowl Halftime Gig

Professional agitator and MSNBC host Al Sharpton, is criticizing rapper Travis Scott for accepting an offer to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl. While other performers have agreed to an informal boycott of the league over Colin Kaepernick.

The stringer cameras for TMZ caught up with Sharpton who criticized Scott for somehow wanting it “both ways,” HotNewHipHop reported.

“I think anyone that goes into the halftime show is in effect directly violating those that want to raise the question that the NFL should come to terms with what they have done and continue to do to Colin Kaepernick and those that protest on criminal justice issues,” Sharpton said.

“You can’t tell people to stand for those that take a knee and don’t go to the games and then say, ‘But somebody ought to perform there and entertain.’ You’re drawing TV viewers, you’re bringing supporters, and I think that you can’t have it both ways,” the Tawana Brawley scandalmonger added.

To date, Travis Scott is the only performer willing to join Maroon 5 to play for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show after a growing list of black performers publicly announced that they would never accept an invitation to play as long as former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick is left unsigned by any team.

Kaepernick, who invented the protest against the country during the national anthem, turned free agent at the tail of the 2016 season but has since found no NFL team interested in signing him. He has stayed out of the league since the start of the 2017 season, unable to continue his pro football career.

In support of Kaepernick, a number of stars have announced their disinterest in performing at the game including Cardi B, Adele and Jay-Z. Singer Pink also dissed NFL over Kaepernick’s plight.

In addition, Pop star Rihanna reportedly refused any offer of a Super bowl appearance to show support for Kaepernick.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.