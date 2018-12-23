LeBron James Posts Song Lyrics About Getting ‘Jewish Money’ on Social Media

NBA star LeBron James posted song lyrics on his Instagram account, which have raised some eyebrows.

The song in question, from 21 Savage, contained lyrics which said: “We getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.”

The irony of Lebron posting a song this weekend with these lyrics, cannot be overstated. On Friday night, The Laker forward accused “white NFL owners” of having a “slave mentality,” when it came to how they dealt with the athletes on their teams. So, mere days after accusing NFL owners of racism, LeBron turns around and plays racist lyrics on his Instagram page.

