Weak 16: Fans Still Missing AS NFL Season Nears Its End

The NFL’s Week 16 did not look very good for a number of teams hoping to pull fans into stadiums as the season wears down.

This week’s empty seats started on Saturday when the Washington Redskins visited the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium:

By Sunday, fans brought a lot of condemnation down on the empty seats at Bank of America Stadium when the Carolina Panthers welcomed, and were beaten by, the Atlanta Falcons:

It was a nail-biter at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts barely squeaked by the New York Giants 28-27. But some claimed the fans weren’t there to watch:

The Miami Dolphins took a 17-7 drubbing from the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, but fans also slammed the empty seats:

Some fans thought the Cleveland Browns couldn’t bring fans out to FirstEnergy Stadium when in-state rivals the Cincinnati Bengals came to town:

When the Green Bay Packers hit MetLife Stadium to run down the New York Jets in a 44-38 final, fans had apparently found other things to do:

Arizona Cardinals fans also scoffed at the empty seats at State Farm Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams came to town:

Not many fans were in their seats to see the 49ers Gold Rush perform an amazingly large, coordinated dance routine as the Chicago Bears came to Levi Stadium:

Finally, at least one fan commented on the empty seats at Ford Field as the Detroit Lions lost to the visiting Minnesota Vikings 27-9:

