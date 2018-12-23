Weak 16: Fans Still Missing AS NFL Season Nears Its End

The NFL’s Week 16 did not look very good for a number of teams hoping to pull fans into stadiums as the season wears down.

This week’s empty seats started on Saturday when the Washington Redskins visited the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium:

By Sunday, fans brought a lot of condemnation down on the empty seats at Bank of America Stadium when the Carolina Panthers welcomed, and were beaten by, the Atlanta Falcons:

Look at all those empty seats at BOA Stadium. Two former recent Super Bowl teams. Sad. — Mil.I.Am (@Stuck_InThe90s) December 23, 2018

Stadium check: lots of empty seats. pic.twitter.com/q9pfcMABdW — Tankoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) December 23, 2018

Who wants to talk about empty seats tho???? pic.twitter.com/hIr6oD4u8u — Gone miss U Jalen (@JagsPoolBoy) December 23, 2018

It was a nail-biter at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts barely squeaked by the New York Giants 28-27. But some claimed the fans weren’t there to watch:

The Miami Dolphins took a 17-7 drubbing from the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, but fans also slammed the empty seats:

Lotta empty seats… pic.twitter.com/O3v0FXUWzy — Mikey the Grumpy Elf (@KingM91) December 23, 2018

Look @ all those empty seats & im aware it’s half time 😌 — TM (@twitzey) December 23, 2018

Some fans thought the Cleveland Browns couldn’t bring fans out to FirstEnergy Stadium when in-state rivals the Cincinnati Bengals came to town:

When the Green Bay Packers hit MetLife Stadium to run down the New York Jets in a 44-38 final, fans had apparently found other things to do:

No it’s not. Plenty of empty seats. Who wants to see the Jets? pic.twitter.com/lLid5fmALE — Chad Lehman (@imcguy) December 23, 2018

This place is largely empty about 7 minutes to kick. pic.twitter.com/eIdC7lh5EI — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 23, 2018

Plenty of empty seats available 5 minutes before kick pic.twitter.com/v2KXbXg5cg — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 23, 2018

Arizona Cardinals fans also scoffed at the empty seats at State Farm Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams came to town:

The only #RedSea I see is those empty seats pic.twitter.com/PI8aBHu3WO — Rams24/7 (@Rams24_7) December 23, 2018

Lots of empty seats at Cards-Rams today. But that’s what you get with a bad team and a nice day two days before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ZjM7m6eIis — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 23, 2018

Not many fans were in their seats to see the 49ers Gold Rush perform an amazingly large, coordinated dance routine as the Chicago Bears came to Levi Stadium:

49ers Gold Rush and alumni in beautiful Holiday Synchronization. I like precision. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/yaloEzWDOn — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 23, 2018

Finally, at least one fan commented on the empty seats at Ford Field as the Detroit Lions lost to the visiting Minnesota Vikings 27-9:

A lot of empty seats at Ford Field today. Imagine that. — Dan (@dkal013) December 23, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.