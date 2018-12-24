LeBron James Apologizes for Sharing ‘Jewish Money’ Lyric on Social Media

NBA star LeBron James apologized on Sunday, for sharing song lyrics on Instagram which contained a reference to getting “Jewish Money.”

The Lakers forward made the apology while on ESPN, after Los Angeles lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone,” James said after the game. “That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.”

The apology comes two days after LeBron raised eyebrows by sharing lyrics from a rapper known as 21 Savage.

The song in question contained an anti-semitic stereotype which said: “We getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.”

Though James has apologized for the post, it’s still troubling that he referred to a song containing an anti-semitic stereotype as “great music.” Furthermore, he says the stereotype had nothing to do with why he shared the lyric, but then hastens to add that he thought the stereotype was a compliment.

Well, which one is it? Was posting the lyric an inadvertent act? Or, did he share it as a compliment? It would seem impossible that it could be both.

Such a thing could probably be found out if James ever did an interview with anyone who would challenge him. However, such an event doesn’t seem likely. And given the number of obvious holes in James’ logic, it’s probably better for him if he doesn’t.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the NBA has no plans to fine James for sharing the lyrics.

