ESPN’s Max Kellerman Calls LeBron James the ‘Victim’ in Controversy over ‘Jewish Money’ Lyrics

ESPN’s Max Kellerman has turned the controversy involving LeBron James’ posting of song lyrics containing Jewish stereotypes on its head, by claiming that it is James who is the “victim.”

The controversy arose when the L.A. Lakers star posted lyrics of a song on Instagram, wherein rapper 21 Savage says, “We getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.”

James later apologized for the post, saying he intended it as a “compliment.”

During the Monday segment on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman addressed the matter with Smith warning LeBron to be a bit more circumspect about what he says so that his words don’t become a problem for him.

But when it came time for him to throw out his hot take of the day, Kellerman incredibly insisted that it is our “PC” society that made a victim of the “well-meaning” James who was “coming from a good place.” Kellerman then outrageously added that James was the victim for somehow accidentally disgorging the decades-old racist slur about “Jews” and “money.”

In fact, Kellerman slammed Smith for telling James to be “careful” with his language. Why? Because Muhammad Ali was bellicose, so James should be, too, Kellerman said.

Some thoughts about @KingJames and his IG post for which he apologized. pic.twitter.com/0KfsWI4emD — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) December 25, 2018

This is the same Max Kellerman who has said that anyone who believes the name “Washington Redskins” is “racist.” Kellerman was similarly “offended” by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Clay Travis was amazed by the sudden attack on societal PC culture and re-posted Kellerman’s attack on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot because it is “racist.”

In the clip, Kellerman exclaimed that the school’s leprechaun mascot is “offensive” to some Irish people, so it should be dumped in favor of some more PC representation.

Here is @maxkellerman on @espn last year saying the Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot should be banned if even one person is offended by it. Now you say LeBron is a victim of PC hysteria. How can both be true? https://t.co/Rr2OpFj5Fy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 24, 2018

The NBA does not plan to discipline James for posting the offensive lyrics.

