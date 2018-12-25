WATCH: Ndamukong Suh Poked Larry Fitzgerald in the Eye

Ndamukong Suh
AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is known as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL . However, what he did to Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald takes things to an entirely new level.

The Cardinals performance on the field Sunday left much to be desired, as they fell to the Rams 31-9. Though, to add injury to insult, cameras captured Rams defender Ndamukong Suh apparently doing his absolute best to gouge Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald’s eyes out.

Watch:

It’s unclear what provoked Suh’s attack. Fitzgerald did not retaliate, but, the NFL could still take action against Suh as video of the incident makes its way around the internet.

