WATCH: Ndamukong Suh Poked Larry Fitzgerald in the Eye

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is known as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL . However, what he did to Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald takes things to an entirely new level.

The Cardinals performance on the field Sunday left much to be desired, as they fell to the Rams 31-9. Though, to add injury to insult, cameras captured Rams defender Ndamukong Suh apparently doing his absolute best to gouge Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald’s eyes out.

Watch:

Did Ndamukong Suh seriously try to poke Larry Fitzgerald's eye on Sunday? That's messed up. Wow. pic.twitter.com/GO8rdGW0RR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2018

It’s unclear what provoked Suh’s attack. Fitzgerald did not retaliate, but, the NFL could still take action against Suh as video of the incident makes its way around the internet.

