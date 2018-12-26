Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald Defends Ndamukong Suh After Eye Poke

The video came to light during the Rams’ 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. Suh was seen sticking one hand into Fitzgerald’s helmet and putting a finger in his right eye during a stoppage of play.

Fitzgerald did not react negatively to the incident and walked over to his teammates when Suh withdrew his hand.

The longtime Cardinals wideout went on social media and provided some additional context on the widely-circulated video.

“Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player,” Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter. “That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It’s all love.”

Fitzgerald starred at the University of Pittsburgh (2002-03) and Suh was a unanimous All-American at Nebraska (2005-09).

The NFL has punished Suh multiple times in his career over his interactions with opposing players. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman stomped on former Green Bay Packers center Evan Dietrich-Smith in a Thanksgiving Day game in 2011. Suh was ejected from the contest and handed a two-game suspension by the NFL.

Suh followed that incident with a kick to the groin of former Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in a Thanksgiving game in 2012. He was issued a $30,000 fine from the league.

“Thank you brother,” Suh responded on Twitter to Fitzgerald after the receiver defended him.

The Cardinals (3-12) take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday and are playing for a high draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Rams (12-3) play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and are searching for a first-round bye in the postseason.