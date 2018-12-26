Kansas City Royals Rookie Brady Singer Uses Signing Bonus to Pay Off Parents’ Debts

Kansas City Royals rookie pitcher Brady Singer gave his parents the best Christmas gift ever when he used his signing bonus to pay off their debt.

In a heartwarming video, Singer’s mother read a letter from her baseball-playing son informing her of his generous gift, USA Today reported.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done to help me reach my dreams,” the player’s letter read. “There’s absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will.”

Singer’s mother continued to read her son’s note saying that he could never fully repay their love, but then she choked up when she got to his final lines about his gift of paying off all their debts:

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

“Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality,” the player concluded in his note.

Singer, a first-round 2018 MLB Draft pick out of the University of Florida, was the winner of the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy this year after a great year on the mound. After earning a 12-1 record with a 2.30 ERA, the Floridian was chosen by the Royals as their first-round pick, 18th overall.

