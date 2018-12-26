Week 16 ‘Monday Night Football’ Ratings Hit Record Low

Football during Christmas weekend has been an American tradition, but this year’s Christmas Eve game on Monday hit a record low in TV ratings.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Monday Night Football game featuring the Denver Broncos and the L.A. Raiders earned a low 5.4 rating, according to SportsBusiness Journal.

It was the worst showing since the 2016 Saints-Falcons game when MNF earned a 5.7 rating. But at least that game had serious competition, as it ran against one of the presidential debates between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Still, despite the poor performance on Monday night, the NFL’s Week 16 games earned a six-percent bump over the numbers seen in 2016.

