WATCH: Former NFL WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Defenders Should Hit Baker Mayfield Late on Purpose

Typically, former NFL players are sympathetic to the safety concerns of current players. That is, unless the former players don’t like the current players.

Then, all bets are off.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh appeared on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday. In which he let his lack of enthusiasm over Mayfield’s antics be known, and told guest host Doug Gottleib that if he were a defensive player, he would resort to hitting Mayfield late to shut him up.

The comments are made at the 2:58 mark.

Watch:

Houshmandzadeh went on to say that “if he was on my team, I probably would like it.”

Someone who won’t like this kind of talk is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. However, Houshmandzadeh is no longer in the league.

So, it’s doubtful he cares too much about that.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn