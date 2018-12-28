Dolphins’ Robert Quinn Upset by Lack of Media Coverage for His Anthem Protests

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn is miffed with the media for not providing enough coverage of his anthem protests.

Quinn recently scolded the press for not giving his raised fist protests enough attention, Fox News reported.

“Y’all ignore it. Because when I gave my first message on trying to bring unity, y’all swept it under the rug. It’s not me. When you don’t give a problematic story, y’all just ran away,” Quinn said according to the Miami Herald.

Quinn went on to highlight the case of a young woman he thinks was treated harshly by the justice system saying, “You’ve got this lady named Cyntoia Brown, or whatever her name is, and you sent her to life in prison because she was being sex trafficked. But yet you guys dipped.”

However, the two-time Pro Bowl player’s social justice stance has been covered by the media before.

When he was signed by the Dolphins a few months ago, he was reported as giving a rambling social justice statement:

The way America was built, and the way people talk. The president said to build a wall to keep Mexicans out. This country was built off of — they killed Indians, built off the backs of the blacks. So yet, they tell us to keep quiet. So at the end of the day, let’s confront the situation and let’s bring humanity and friendship and let’s get rid of all the ignorance. Let’s face it head-on, let’s look at each other as humans. I always live by this one law: Treat each other like you want to be treated. You don’t ever want to smack someone in the face and don’t expect to get smacked back. It’s just that simple fact. Don’t treat someone bad and expect not to be treated the same way. That’s just how it is

Quinn has vowed to continue his anthem protest for the rest of his career.

It is true that the media has lost interest in the ubiquitous anthem protests perpetrated by NFL players. They have been occurring now for three seasons, so few people take much notice of them at this point.

