WATCH: Bald Eagle Lands on Notre Dame Fan at the Cotton Bowl

In life and in sports, sometimes you’re the pigeon and sometimes you’re the statue. Or, as one unwitting Notre Dame fan found out, sometimes there’s an eagle and sometimes you’re the landing pad.

Notre Dame’s aerial attack produced precious little in the first half against Clemson. However, there was an impressive aerial connection made when a bald eagle that was part of the pregame show landed on an Irish fan.

Watch:

The eagle landed all right. On a Notre Dame fan. pic.twitter.com/6koNTfitvm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 29, 2018

NOTRE DAME BY ONE MILLION!!!! GO IRISH !!! #GOIrish pic.twitter.com/aafwKSVorh — Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) December 29, 2018

‘Clark’ the bald eagle inside AT&T stadium has now landed on two different fans and not on his designated landing area during the anthem. So far ‘Clark’ is the Cotton Bowl MVP front runner. #ClarkForever — Sean Bass (@SeanCBass) December 29, 2018

The incident also apparently launched Clark the eagle into the world of social media. According to WFAA, Clark had his own Twitter account by the start of the first quarter and was already asking who he should land on next?

Who should I put my talons on next? — Cotton Bowl Eagle (@bowl_eagle) December 29, 2018

In addition to landing, Clark could also clearly use some spelling work.

