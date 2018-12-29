WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi Gets Notre Dame Fans Amped for Clemson Game

It’s no secret that rock star Jon Bon Jovi is a huge football fan. The New Jersey native was once the majority owner of the Arena League’s Philadelphia Soul, and he can frequently be seen in the owner’s box of Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

However, not too many are aware that the Grammy-winning rocker is a such a huge Notre Dame fan that he would use his yacht to fire-up the Irish faithful before their playoff game against Clemson.

Well, it turns out he is.

Watch:

It’s a little odd that a star with a yacht like that would have less than 60,000 Twitter followers. Though, I’m sure Bon Jovi picked up some Notre Dame followers with that tweet.

The Irish take on Clemson Saturday at 4 Eastern.

