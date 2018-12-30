Weak 17: The NFL Plays Its Regular Season Finale Before Thousands of Empty Seats

As the NFL’s Week 17 geared up, it appeared that the last regular season games of the season were not enough to put fans in the seats as thousands of empty seats remained.

The Redskins have struggled all year to get fans out to FedEx Filed and Week 17 was no different, as those who did show up noticed how many fans didn’t show up as the Skins took on the Philadelphia Eagles:

Look at that attendance! Nothing but empty seats and Eagles fans. #FireBruceAllen pic.twitter.com/cROPwm648R — Zac (@DCzWall) December 30, 2018

More than half the fans here are wearing #Eagles colors and plenty of empty seats. pic.twitter.com/o4byX0ir16 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 30, 2018

Besides those empty orange seats, that’s a MESS LOAD of Eagles fans pic.twitter.com/sTEintEt1X — Do You @AllStarComicCon? (@TheHaterNation) December 30, 2018

Number of… Eagles fans > empty seats > Redskins fans. pic.twitter.com/MXe2i4lGQB — Ryan Messick (@Ryan_Messick) December 30, 2018

Pretty funny how the eagles vs redskins game is America’s game of the week and there’s A LOT of empty seats 😂😂😂 — Q (@QuintinBvldwin) December 30, 2018

At Mile High Stadium, the Denver Broncos welcomed the Los Angeles Chargers, but many fans seem to have found other pursuits:

Can’t blame the empty seats on the weather this week. pic.twitter.com/mJKB5HXRKC — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) December 30, 2018

Disappointed in you Broncos Country – so many empty seats at kickoff and you already paid for the seats. pic.twitter.com/S69TwiCjkR — Amy Richau (@amyrichau) December 30, 2018

On radio this week, I predicted there’d be 5-10,000 empty seats for today’s game. I might’ve underestimated. Club level and 3rd deck—-tons of empties. #broncos — Les Shapiro (@LesShapiro) December 30, 2018

For a moment I thought the Broncos fans were wearing blue. Then I realized those were empty seats – hopeful for only one more half of the VJ era …. #nochancewithvance @Broncos — Marty Sloan (@martysloan) December 30, 2018

The Green Bay Packers may have invited the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field for a final bout, but not many fans were on hand to see the Pack absolutely routed in a 31-0 final:

The crowd here at @LambeauField has filled in but still a lot of empty seats. pic.twitter.com/5hbZHbc2lW — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) December 30, 2018

At NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans did a number on Jacksonville, beating the Jags 20-3. But fans noticed a bunch of empty seats:

Someone forgot to tell Texans fans this is for a division title. Lots of empty seats five minutes into the game. pic.twitter.com/ixkRojv4tH — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) December 30, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Giants 36-35 at Met Life Stadium, but not too many watched it:

@NYGRadio @Giants – Dear John,

You need to have the talk with Eli that is is over. Dallas versus Giants in December. Your most expensive seats are empty. Sad state for this team. The Super Bowls were the best. Time for change. Sincerely, Your fan base/season ticket holder. pic.twitter.com/aC4fmuKmA1 — Bobby (@BobbyLindsay33) December 30, 2018

Lots of empty seats at MetLife Stadium pic.twitter.com/2x8c2R0Sby — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 30, 2018

Fans at the Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field also seemed a bit lonely when the Miami Dolphins dropped by:

Finally, when the Cincinnati Bengals came to Heinz Field to tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers, the stands looked a bit sparse:

Empty seats in Pittsburgh. That’s because most of their fans are not in Pittsburgh — Tommy Donoghue (@SWINGNMISS7) December 30, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.