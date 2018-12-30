Weak 17: The NFL Plays Its Regular Season Finale Before Thousands of Empty Seats

Empty Seats
AP Photo/Dave Einsel

As the NFL’s Week 17 geared up, it appeared that the last regular season games of the season were not enough to put fans in the seats as thousands of empty seats remained.

The Redskins have struggled all year to get fans out to FedEx Filed and Week 17 was no different, as those who did show up noticed how many fans didn’t show up as the Skins took on the Philadelphia Eagles:

At Mile High Stadium, the Denver Broncos welcomed the Los Angeles Chargers, but many fans seem to have found other pursuits:

The Green Bay Packers may have invited the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field for a final bout, but not many fans were on hand to see the Pack absolutely routed in a 31-0 final:

At NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans did a number on Jacksonville, beating the Jags 20-3. But fans noticed a bunch of empty seats:

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Giants 36-35 at Met Life Stadium, but not too many watched it:

Fans at the Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field also seemed a bit lonely when the Miami Dolphins dropped by:

Finally, when the Cincinnati Bengals came to Heinz Field to tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers, the stands looked a bit sparse:

