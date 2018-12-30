WATCH: Amanda Nunes Defeats Cris Cyborg in 51 Seconds

It took lees than a minute for Amanda Nunes to answer the question that UFC fans have been asking for years: Who is the greatest female MMA fighter of all time?

That question was answered emphatically after Cris Cyborg’s face hit the canvas of the Octagon, after only 51 seconds of fighting:

As UFC commentator Joe Rogan said after the fight, knocking out Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg in the first round definitively establishes Nunes as the greatest female fighter of all time. While some will argue Rousey was no longer in her prime when Nunes defeated her. No one who pays even scant attention to MMA would dispute the fact that Cris Cyborg was one of the most dangerous females on the planet.

And again, it took less than a minute for Nunes to defeat her.

Not too shabby.

