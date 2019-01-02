NFL Suffers Worst Average Attendance Numbers in Nearly a Decade

With the National Football League’s regular season games finally in the history books, the numbers show that average stadium attendance fell to new lows this year.

While TV ratings bounced back this year, ending two years of decline, it is the stadiums that suffered in 2018.

According to numbers reported by Sports Business Daily Editor Austin Karp, this year’s game attendance is the lowest since 2011.

As seen in many of Breitbart Sports’ weekly “Empty Seats” reports, the most embarrassing attendance tumble was experienced by the Washington Redskins whose attendance is down 19 percent over last year’s numbers.

Other attendance problems were seen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, down nine percent, and the Cincinnati Bengals, down five percent.

Karp also noted that the Dallas Cowboys leads the league in attendance and have, since Owner Jerry Jones inaugurated AT&T Stadium in 2009.

Not every team lost support, though. Karp noted that the L.A. Chargers grew by 29 percent and the Rams are up 14 percent.

Some NFL regular-season attendance notes:

— 67,100 for NFL is lowest average since 2011

— Good story in L.A.: Chargers up NFL-best 29%, while Rams up 14%

— Cowboys have led each season since Jerry World opened in 2009

— Redskins down league-worst 19%; Bucs -9%; Bengals -5% — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) January 2, 2019

Granted the improvement for the Chargers does not obviate the fact that the team has some of the smallest crowds in the league.

