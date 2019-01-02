Report: Notre Dame Stadium Ran out of Food, Beer During NHL Winter Classic

There are certain things you need to have in abundant supply, if you’re going to host a party for over 76,000 hockey fans. Ample supplies of food and beer, would be very high on that list. Especially if you plan on hosting these fans outdoors, during winter time.

Well, someone apparently forgot to explain that to the people running Notre Dame Stadium.

On New Year’s Day, the Bruins and Blackhawks clashed during the NHL’s Winter Classic. However, while things went according to plan on the ice, according to several fans on Twitter, things did not go nearly as well at the concessions stands.

Several fans tweeted that they could not get a beer or food, after the first intermission.

@NHL Huge fail at the Winter Classic @NDFootball today. Beginning of the 2nd period and they ran out of food and beer at the concession stands. People are pissed. Catholics don’t drink alcohol though so it’s ok. — Chiautographguy (@joey_epps) January 1, 2019

@NotreDame – how did you run out of food at the Winter Classic??? — Suzi Collins (@Suzi_All_In) January 1, 2019

Out of beer, out of food, first intermission… #NotreDame I think we have a problem #WinterClassic — Paul Siebert (@BigSieb) January 1, 2019

@NHL at one of the many food stands @NotreDame has where they have ran out of everything except water #WinterClassic #WorstWinterClassic @NHL please host at a university that is prepared for this amount of people pic.twitter.com/kSToiM5ZwY — Izzy Ca (@super_robo_gal) January 1, 2019

It’s really odd that Notre Dame would have these types of problems. Not only are they accustomed to holding large, nationally televised sporting events. But they’ve also recently hosted other events such as Garth Brooks concerts, and others.

In any event, it’s a problem Notre Dame will need to correct if they want to host the Winter Classic again.

