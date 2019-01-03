Danny Ainge: LeBron ‘Taking the Donald Trump Approach’ by Calling Himself the GOAT

LeBron James has been likened to many a celebrity throughout his long, and distinguished career. At various times he’s been compared to Ali, Jordan, and many other all-time greats.

But, this is a new one.

During an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge was asked about LeBron James’ recent comments in which he called himself the greatest player ever.

Ainge was taken aback by the remarks, and compared James’ boast to something he felt President Trump might say.

“His career’s not over,” Ainge explained. “I’d just like to—why he’s saying that, I don’t know. Maybe he thinks that that sells. Maybe he’s taking the Donald Trump approach and trying to sell himself. I don’t know.”

It’s unclear why Ainge would be surprised by James’ comments. After all, the Lakers star forward does have “Chosen One” tattooed on his back.

James will no doubt be displeased by Ainge’s comparison. The Cleveland native and outspoken athlete-activist has been a constant critic of President Trump. Referring to the president as a “bum,’ and accusing him of “not giving a f*ck about black people.”

It’s unlikely that James will ever play for another team again. However, if he were to do so, Danny Ainge just did real damage to the chances of LeBron going to Boston.

