Florida Prosecutors Dismiss Domestic Violence Charges Against Redskins’ Reuben Foster

Redskins LB Reuben Foster was set to face arraignment on domestic violence charges in a Tampa, Florida, court this week, but the hearing was called off after prosecutors dropped the charges.

Foster was arrested on November 24 and accused of abusing his former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis. This is the same woman who accused Foster of abuse, then recanted those claims, before. Ennis is also the former girlfriend who recanted her recanting, claiming she lied about saying Foster did not abuse her.

It is likely the unreliability of the witness that caused prosecutors to drop these charges, TMZ Sports noted.

Foster was playing for the San Francisco 49ers and was in Tampa to play the Buccaneers when he was arrested. Foster quickly lost his gig with the 49ers after his arrest. Still, not long after being fired by the 49ers, Foster was signed by the Washington Redskins, though he has not been able to play because he was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list because of the abuse charges.

The linebacker has faced no other punishment by the league, but it is still possible that he might face some more NFL sanctions. Still, with the charges being dropped, it’s possible Foster will be removed from the exempt list and will be back on the field soon.

