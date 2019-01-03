Steelers’ Antonio Brown Calls ESPN’s Ryan Clark ‘Uncle Tom’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was so unhappy with former teammate Ryan Clark’s analysis on ESPN, that he slammed the former player as an “Uncle Tom.”

In his role as ESPN analyst, Clark, a one-time Steeler himself, was speaking about Brown’s recent verbal altercation with his teammates and noted that it might be time for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to start looking for some way to dump the player, TMZ Sports reported.

“This is where Mike Tomlin has to put his foot down and shop Antonio Brown,” Clark said on Sportscenter. “You have to take that stand. You have to. Time for him to go.”

Brown, though, was none-too-happy with his former teammate’s analysis and ripped into Clark calling him an “Uncle Tom” on an Instagram post featuring Clark’s comments.

This latest chapter in the Antonio Brown chronicles comes on the heels of rumors that Brown demanded that Tomlin trade him — though the coach insisted that Brown never said that.

All the coach would say about his recent discussions with the player is that there is a “lack of communication” with Brown. “You know, you can describe it in whatever ways you want to describe it,” Tomlin added.

Tomlin also said that Brown was benched because he did not show up for work on Saturday.

