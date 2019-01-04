Kyle Long on Facing Brother Chris Long in Playoffs: ‘We’re not Related’

The holidays can be a great time for family to come together and enjoy each others company. However, the holidays are over, which means it’s safe for rivalries and grudges to resume.

A resumption of one family rivalry will occur on Sunday afternoon, when Chris and Kyle Long face-off in the second NFC Wild-Card game of the weekend.

However, don’t try to tell Bears guard Kyle Long that it’ll be a family affair when his brother Chris and the Eagles come to Soldier Field. For him, it’s all business.

“They tell us to tune out the outside, you know, media, stuff like that, but you can’t tune out your family,” Kyle Long told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, I’m playing against my family this week. You’ve got to look at it as just another dude out there. He kind of looks like me, possibly, but on Sunday, we’re not related, so I’ve got to focus on my job.”

As it turns out, Sunday is also the birthday of Chris and Kyle’s father and Fox NFL analyst Howie Long. Kyle related the happiness his parents will feel in seeing both their sons in the playoffs.

“Man, it’s probably going to be pretty crazy for them,” Kyle told the Chicago Sun Times. “It’s gonna be a fun birthday for them. I don’t think my mom will be able to watch. She’ll be there, but she’ll probably have her eyes covered the whole time. They love their kids. They’re going to be happy to be here. I think everybody’s just happy.”

The Bears play the Eagles at 4:40 Eastern on Sunday.

