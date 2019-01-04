NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton: UCLA Should Hire Barack Obama as Next Coach

After UCLA fired its basketball coach, former UCLA player and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton advised the school to hire Barack Obama as its next coach.

The team fired coach Steve Alford on Monday, and three days later, Walton was calling for the school to hire Obama to replace the coach, Bleacher Report wrote.

Walton, an ESPN commentator, made his recommendation during Thursday’s Pac-12 opener between the Bruins and Stanford. The comment came after fellow broadcaster Dave Pasch asked Walton who he felt the Bruins should get to replace Alford.

The former Portland Trailblazer’s simple and immediate answer was “Barack Obama.”

What type of characteristics does Bill Walton think UCLA should look for in their next coach? "Barack Obama" (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/aegb8OYuhB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2019

Pasch quickly shot down Walton’s suggestion prompting the former NBA star to reply, “Why are you so negative?” before adding “I’m sticking with Barack Obama until he says no.”

Obama, of course, has no experience whatsoever in coaching in particular or sports in general, though he is well-known as a big college basketball fan.

UCLA beat Stanford, 92-70, with Murray Bartow as UCLA’s interim coach.

Barack Obama has not responded to Walton’s suggestion.

