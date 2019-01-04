WATCH: Charles Barkley Says Trump Presidency Proves Why Fans Shouldn’t Get All-Star Game Vote

Broadcaster and former NBA Star Charles Barkley often dips into politics during his sports commentary. However, on Friday he took it a step further by saying the fans should not be able to vote on the All-Star game because they also voted for President Trump. Which, in Barkley’s mind, proves that the fans have bad judgment.

The Turner Sports NBA analyst tossed out his anti-democratic views during Thursday’s broadcast of TNT’s Inside the NBA, as the panel discussed the upcoming All-Star game, according to Awful Announcing.

Barkley was apparently taking issue with the fact that basketball fans have a say in who plays during the All-Star game, by voting online for their favorite players.

As the panel talked of the game, Barkley dryly cut in and said, “I don’t like the fans voting.”

Kenny Johnson was a tad taken aback and told Barkley, “You’re a fan.”

At that point, Ernie Johnson noted that fans have been voting for quite a while: “Get used to it, it’s only been happening your entire life.”

But Barkley was undaunted. He went on saying, “That don’t make it right. Look what happened last time we let them make a big decision. Get a clue: White House.”

Johnson was shocked at the suggestion that Americans should have their vote taken away because Charles Barkley does not like their choice for president and scoffed, “So you should take that vote away from the fans too?”

Charles Barkley's argument against fan voting for the All Star game is pretty damn compelling pic.twitter.com/KJMLayOLxV — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 4, 2019

Barkley’s distaste for President Donald Trump is unsurprising. Only a few months ago he said he was “angry and disgusted” with the Trump era.

It is also unsurprising to see Barkley attack voters. After all, the former L.A. Lakers was heard slamming the “ignorant” voters in Alabama who were so happy to get a visit from the president.

He also campaigned hard to defeat the Republican Senate candidate during the 2017 special election in Alabama.

