Ravens Fans Brawl As Baltimore Gets Eliminated from the Playoffs

Some Baltimore Ravens fans did not take their team’s loss in the first round of the AFC Wild-Card Game very well, leading to a wild melee in the stands.

A video posted by Barstool Sports shows a group of purple-clad Baltimore fans flailing at a few Chargers fans in the upper section of M&T Bank Stadium, Daily Snark reported.

Ravens fans are handling this loss well pic.twitter.com/uHqH4OdP5k — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 6, 2019

Mick Coley of Barstool noted that eventually the police got tired of all the flailing and shoving and “started stomping fools out in the staircase.”

Coley also joked that if “the Ravens offense showed this much fight today this game might have been watchable.”

The Ravens definitely got off to a bad start lagging far behind the Chargers and ended the third quarter down 9 points, leaving the Chargers in the lead 12 to 3. However, the Ravens did mount a strong comeback making up much ground. Still, it was not enough to knock out their opponents, and the Chargers won the game by a final of 23-17.

The Chargers will now advance and take on the New England Patriots next Sunday.

