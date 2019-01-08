Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Praises God After Winning National Championship

Clemson cruised to victory to a 44-16 win over Alabama to become the first 15-0 team in college football since 1897. However, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had praise for more than just his players, as he gave credit to Jesus for all of his blessings.

The Tigers head coach was obviously thrilled during his postgame interview, after his football team captured a second championship in three seasons, and a second time as the underdog, TigerNet noted.

When ESPN’s cameras caught up with him during the celebration, he was asked about describing the “joy of the moment.”

“Well, that’s been my word all year,” Swinney began, “and I’ve tried to be intentional with that. And for me personally, joy comes from focusing on Jesus other than yourself.”

Swinney went on to say that the season was “just a blessing” and that “it’s simply the grace of the good Lord to allow us to experience something like this.”

Clemson made history last night by crushing Alabama, to win the national title. It was the fourth time that Clemson has faced the Tide in the playoff era, and the second time they defeated Nick Saban.

