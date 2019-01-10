Tim Tebow Engaged to Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Baseball is in the off-season right now, but Double-A star Tim Tebow is still swinging for the fences, having just proposed to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Tebow proposed on January 9 at his family farm in Jacksonville, Florida, according to People magazine.

The couple gathered in front of family at an arbor Tebow built next to a small lake on the property. There, the Heisman Trophy winner proposed as South African singer Matthew Mole serenaded them.

According to the magazine account, the couple strolled around the property talking until the got to the arbor where Tebow dropped to his knee saying, “Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, I love you,” he said. “Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, will you marry me?”

He then slipped a 7.25-carat solitaire engagement ring on her finger.

Tebow reportedly covered for the proposal by inviting Nel-Peters to the farm to help him give his father a belated Christmas gift of a new truck. Instead, he popped the question.

After the surprise question, at the couple’s subsequent engagement party, the 23-year-old beauty queen told Tebow’s father, “I’m sorry you didn’t get a new truck, but you’re getting a new daughter!”

“I actually wasn’t really nervous,” Tebow told the magazine. “I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her.”

“I’m so excited for the wedding, and I can’t wait to spend forever with Tim,” Nel-Peters added.

Breitbart salutes the impending nuptials and wishes the couple many happy years.

