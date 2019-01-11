Miller Lite to Give Philly Fans Free Beer if Eagles Beat the Saints

Miller Lite has announced that it will offer a free beer to all Philadelphia Eagles fans if their team beats the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The beer maker said it would offer the free suds to every Philly fan in town who is old enough to drink at select bars, 247Sports reported.

The company is still in the process of making arrangements, so the list of bars is not yet available.

If the Eagles knock off the Saints this weekend, it won’t be the first time Philly fans have been awarded a free beer for their fandom. In 2017, Eagles player Lane Johnson said he’d treat fans to a free beer if the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Bud Light jumped on board with the offer, and, sure enough, when the Eagles took home the trophy, Bud Light delivered on its promise.

Philly-based Yards Brewing also offered free beers at its tap room to celebrate the Eagles big win in 2017.

Of course, the Eagles are still an underdog, and they will have to knock the Saints out of the hunt before there is any talk about Super Bowls for 2019.

Not to be partisan, the company has also made the same offer to Saints fans in the Big Easy.

