President Trump to Host National Champion Clemson at the White House

While most of President Trump’s Twitter followers have been scanning his timeline expecting to find the latest information regarding the government shutdown. On Friday afternoon, the more than 57 million people who follow the president got a far more light-hearted update.

Fresh off their stunning victory over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, President Trump announced that he will host the National Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday.

I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

President Trump will honor the Tigers and pay tribute to their championship season. A season that was capped-off by a shocking 44-16 demolition of Alabama.

Clemson is no stranger to the White House, the Tigers made the trip in June of 2017 after defeating the Tide for the 2016 championship.

