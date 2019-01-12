WATCH: Colts’ Denico Autry Draws Penalty for Gyrating in Front of Referee

Last week, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson received a lot of criticism for signaling first down when his team was trailing by 21 points.

But the celebration that Colts defender Denico Autry performed while losing to the Chiefs on Saturday was just, well, you just have to see it.

While already losing 24-7 in the third quarter, Autry decided to celebrate Indianapolis getting a crucial 4th down stop by gyrating in front of a referee.

Watch:

When your team is losing by 1,000 you resort to taunting the refs pic.twitter.com/RqlymqtrOb — 12upSports (@12upSports) January 12, 2019

The Colts went on to lose the game 31-13, due in large part to other mental errors. Though, Autry’s dance was by far the most entertaining mistake.

