Rapper Travis Scott Requires NFL to Make Social Justice Contribution in Super Bowl Halftime Deal

Rapper Travis Scott is resisting calls to cancel his performance at the upcoming Super Bowl, citing the NFL’s commitment to spend more money on social justice causes.

The Sicko Mode rapper says that he only signed on to appear with main stage stars Maroon 5 after the NFL agreed to donate a thus far undisclosed amount to an organization advocating for social justice, according to Billboard.

Scott is now confirmed for an appearance during Super Bowl LIII to be held Sunday, Feb. 3, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite the mounting pressure from a number of black performers who have been working to get Travis to cancel his appearance.

A growing list of black performers have reportedly refused to join the Super Bowl half time show because of what they feel is the shoddy treatment the league has perpetrated against former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers player has gone unsigned by any team since the end of the 2016 season, during which he created the national anthem protest.

Artists including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Cardi B, and Meek Mill, have all spoken out against the NFL and in support of Kaepernick.

Rapper Cardi B, for instance, has repeatedly said she will not support the NFL because of its treatment of Kaepernick. The rapper is apparently “a no right now,” according to people close to the singer.

Pop superstar Rihanna also reportedly put a quick end to any Super bowl appearances to show support for Kaepernick.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.