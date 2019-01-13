WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi Joins Patriots Fans in Singing ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’

The Chargers never put the fear of God, or of anything else, into the Patriots on Sunday. Nevertheless, the crowd at Gillette Stadium felt compelled to belt out the 80’s rock classic “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Moreover, they were joined in singing the song by none other than the man who made it famous, Jon Bon Jovi.

During the fourth quarter of the game, with New England comfortable ahead, rock legend and noted Patriots fan Jon Bon Jovi sang “Livin on a Prayer” with the crowd at Foxborough.

Watch:

According to Boston.com:

It’s not the first time the two-time Grammy Award nominee has stolen the spotlight in Foxborough. During the AFC Championship last season, there was another ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ singalong when the Patriots were trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars. After New England mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to advance to Super Bowl LII, coach Bill Belichick told reporters Bon Jovi had the stadium ‘rocking’ — ‘maybe a little more than [the Patriots] did.’

The Patriots had the stadium rocking plenty this time, though. Tom Brady threw for 343 yards and a touchdown. While running back Sony Michel rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots will face the Chiefs in Kansas City for the AFC Championship next weekend.

