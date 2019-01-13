WATCH: Rams CB Aqib Talib Drops F-Bomb During Live Interview After Beating Cowboys

After the L.A. Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 on Saturday night, bringing them one step closer to the Super Bowl, Rams cornerback Aqib Talib was caught yelling out the “F-word” on live TV.

As Fox sports’ Chris Meyers was interviewing Rams QB Jared Goff, an excited Talib ran up yelling, “He ain’t taking no f*ck*ng soul out there,” SB Nation reported.

Aqib Talib interrupts the Goff interview… pic.twitter.com/UnuBCcVSbk — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) January 13, 2019

Goff quickly apologized for Talib’s outburst, but also added “he’s right, though.”

Talib’s explosion was a slap at Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence who took a slap at Goff last week.

“He’s a quarterback. I don’t like quarterbacks. My impression is the same. I go into every week wanting to take the quarterback’s soul,” Lawrence said according to reporter David Helman. “When you get to look in a man’s eye and see fear in his heart, that’s when you know you’ve got him. That’s how I play the game, and that’s how we’re going to dictate the game.”

Even as Lawrence finished the game with three tackles, Goff did not get sacked once on Saturday, so it does not seem that Lawrence had his number at all.

