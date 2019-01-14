Subzero Temperatures Expected for Chiefs-Patriots AFC Championship Game

Arctic Blast
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Chargers are sitting at home this week, no doubt licking their wounds and feeling down about missing out on their chance to play in the conference championship game.

However, after looking at the forecast for the Kansas City area next weekend, the Chargers might not be feeling so bad after all.

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic blast is set to hit the Kansas City area. Specifically, the blast is predicted to settle right over Arrowhead Stadium.

While the AFC Championship Game will be far colder than the divisional round game the Chiefs played at Arrowhead last weekend. There’s no precipitation in the forecast for this weekend, which means no snow. So, at least Chiefs coach Andy Reid won’t have to worry about yelling for fans to stop throwing snowballs.

