Subzero Temperatures Expected for Chiefs-Patriots AFC Championship Game

The Chargers are sitting at home this week, no doubt licking their wounds and feeling down about missing out on their chance to play in the conference championship game.

However, after looking at the forecast for the Kansas City area next weekend, the Chargers might not be feeling so bad after all.

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic blast is set to hit the Kansas City area. Specifically, the blast is predicted to settle right over Arrowhead Stadium.

National Weather Service is projecting an arctic blast to settle over Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs Patriots, reports the @AP_NFL . Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2019

AFC Championship game is in Kansas City –> Sunday evening. #ChiefsKingdom(-3.0) #Patriots 6-day weather forecasts are BRUTALLY cold — and I mean very COLD. Game time temperatures from models range from -5°F to 10°F Arctic blast is centered right over Arrowhead Stadium pic.twitter.com/if7MnZ3YDw — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 14, 2019

While the AFC Championship Game will be far colder than the divisional round game the Chiefs played at Arrowhead last weekend. There’s no precipitation in the forecast for this weekend, which means no snow. So, at least Chiefs coach Andy Reid won’t have to worry about yelling for fans to stop throwing snowballs.

If that guy throws another snowball on the field, Andy Reid is gonna go up to the stands and arrest him himself pic.twitter.com/KzQckDAvcD — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 12, 2019

