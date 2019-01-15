Report: Eagles Fan Attacked Girlfriend, Put Dog in Microwave After Playoff Loss

People cope with disappointment in all kinds of different ways, but what one Eagles fan reportedly did after Sunday’s playoff loss takes things to an entirely different level.

According to court records, a 31-year-old Eagles fan became so enraged after Philadelphia’s loss to the Saints on Sunday, that she assaulted her girlfriend and put her dog in a microwave. The incident occurred at a Best Western motel in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

As the Daily News reports, “Kirsten Gaskins of Philadelphia was charged with simple assault, harassment, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned by District Judge Robert Hawke and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Colonial Regional police were dispatched at 9:40 p.m. Sunday to the hotel at 300 Gateway Drive and spoke to a woman who said she had just got into an argument and fight with her girlfriend. Police could see blood on the woman’s left ear and a cut on her nose and left cheek. The woman said she and Gaskins were staying at the hotel as a getaway, but Gaskins got drunk and began yelling at her about the Eagles’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. The woman said Gaskins began to push her, and she pushed her back so she could get away. The woman said Gaskins pushed her hard enough to knock her down, and when she was on the floor, Gaskins got on top of her and began hitting her in the face. The woman said she scratched Gaskins on the face and was able to get away. During the argument, Gaskins told the woman that if she left the room, she would kill her dog in the room with them.