Trump on Clemson White House Visit: ‘I Served them Massive Amounts of Fast Food (I Paid)”

The liberal media went wild attacking President Donald Trump for serving fast food to the Clemson Tigers, when they visited the White House on Monday.

With the shutdown still in full swing, White House staff is at a minimum, and it appears that the food service personnel are also on furlough. Trump paid for the entire feast out of his own pocket.

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “Because of the Shutdown, I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders [sic] etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

Trump also said that he thought the team would enjoy a little “fun” time during their White House visit.

“We ordered American fast food, paid for by me,” the president said, according to CBS. “Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza. We have some very large people that like eating, so I think we’re going to have a little fun.”

Of course, Clemson has become somewhat famous for its fast food connection with breakout quarterback Trevor Lawrence being a huge fan of Chick-fil-A.

For years Lawrence has prepared to meet his opponents by studying game films while eating Chick-fil-A. He has kept that up at college, too. “In Clemson, they say he does the same, poring over Notre Dame and Alabama defensive cut-ups while snacking on Chick-n-Minis,” ESPN’s Ryan McGee reported.

Indeed, after the big White House visit, Lawrence said he loved the whole thing and said he can’t wait to come back.

“It was awesome,” Lawrence said according to TMZ. “We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!”

The press still went wild attacking the president for his hosting duty.

Sports blogger Robert Littal attacked Trump for “believing” the “stereotypes” about college kids.

“Here is the thing Trump believes every single stereotype that is out there, so the stereotype that college kids-athletes just eat fast food all the time is all he knows. These college football powerhouses are billion dollar businesses much more steak than 4 for $4,” he tweeted.

Another virulent anti-Trumper, Dr. Eugene Gu, claimed Trump was using fast food as a way to “troll” everyone over the shutdown.

Also, former NFL running back Reggie Bush claimed the meal was a “slap in the face” to the players.

