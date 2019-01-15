WATCH: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Was a Big Fan of Trump’s Fast Food Feast

President Trump remarked on Monday, that he felt confident the Clemson Tigers would appreciate the fast food feast he had provided for them when they visited the White House. And it appears, at least in the case of the Tigers star quarterback, that he was exactly right.

The president went all-out for the national champions on Monday night, circumventing the government shutdown by reaching into his own pocket and paying for a massive spread of various types of fast food:

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

While many in the media took shots at the president for the Filet-o-Fish feast, one VIP guest — who also happens to be something of a fast food connoisseur — thought it was a huge hit.

That VIP guest was none other than Clemson’s star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“It was awesome,” Lawrence told TMZ. “We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!”

It should come as no shock that Lawrence was decidedly in favor of the fast food buffet. As reported last week, Lawrence has been known to watch game film at his local Chick-fil-A while munching on Chick-n-Minis.

