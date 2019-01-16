Man Badly Beaten After Former NFL Player Catches Him Masturbating Outside Daughter’s Window

Former Detroit Lions player Tony Beckham became enraged when he caught a strange man peering into his teen daughter’s bedroom and masturbating.

Beckham said he thought he was being “punk’d” when he caught a man peering into his teen daughter’s bedroom with his hands in his pants. But that didn’t stop the ex-NFL player from delivering a beat down to the offender.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report notes that Beckham happened to be walking out to his car when he saw a man police identified as Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, peering into the window of Beckham’s 14-year-old daughter, the Miami Herald reported.

Beckham told police that he saw the man “making a motion consistent with masturbating” and that the peeper’s pants were down around his knees with his “butt exposed.”

Beckham told police he yelled at the man who then turned and ran away.

But the ex-NFL player gave chase and easily caught up to the man. Beckham was beating the man when police arrived after having been called by a neighbor.

Cassidy claimed he just happened to be walking by the house because his car had broken down nearby and that Beckham was mistaken about his accusations. However, the suspect could not tell police where this car was. He also could not provide a phone number and told police he was a “transient.”

Beckham told the media that his family was frightened by the incident.

“They was crying, they’re scared,” the ex-player told WPEC-TV. “They all slept in the room with me last night.”

Police arrested Cassidy and transported him to a local hospital where he was reported to have sustained a fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

Cassidy was booked on lewd and lascivious exhibition and released from the West Detention Center on a $1,500 bond. He was ordered to appear in court on February 13.

