Retired NFL Star Michael Strahan Offers ‘Proper’ Lobster Meal to Clemson Players

Former New York Giants player Michael Strahan included himself among the many detractors of President Trump’s decision to serve fast food to the Clemson Tigers on Monday.

Strahan invited the team to New York for a “great meal” consisting of caviar and lobster, Columbia, South Carolina’s the State newspaper reported.

The former Giants defensive end made his offer on ABC’s Good Morning America saying the team needs “the proper meal you deserve” and offered to pay for the feast out of his own pocket.

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

“Whoever can make it, we’ll hook you up with lobster. Whatever you want, we’re going to take care of you,” Strahan said on Tuesday. “We’re going to give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”

There is no word as to whether Strahan is following up on his offer.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted about the meal:

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

Still, despite Strahan’s assumption that the team was insulted or even upset at the meal offered by the president, players have said they enjoyed their visit to the White House.

Clemson’s breakout star, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for instance, said the visit was “awesome.”

“It was awesome,” Lawrence told TMZ on Monday evening. “We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!”

South Carolina House member, Republican Bruce Bannister, also reported that the team enjoyed their White House visit. “They loved it. They lined up,” Rep. Bannister said. “They all grabbed several (hamburgers) off the table. They all recognized this was a chow line and they were lining up, filling it up.”

